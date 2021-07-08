$17.51 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $17.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the highest is $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.10 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

