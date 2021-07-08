$170.66 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra stock opened at $275.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,720.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Penumbra by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Penumbra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Penumbra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.