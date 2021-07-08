1,714,366 Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Acquired by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,714,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Savara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Insiders bought 42,403 shares of company stock valued at $74,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ SVRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 8,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

