183,000 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $85.66. 166,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

