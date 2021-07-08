$187.84 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $187.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.91 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $660.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Zscaler stock opened at $227.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.82. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $231.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,674,912. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

