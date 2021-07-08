$19.75 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to post sales of $19.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $20.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $114.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

