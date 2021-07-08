$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $190.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.52 million to $192.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $753.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,671 shares of company stock worth $10,384,034. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

