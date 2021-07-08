1irstcoin (FST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,632.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $43,632.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00254777 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.