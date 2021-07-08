1World Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,874.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. 1World has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $6,874.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00870938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044131 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

