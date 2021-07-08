200,000 Shares in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSAQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 75,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

