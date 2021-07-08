200,159 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.