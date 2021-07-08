229,885 Shares in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Bought by Abingworth LLP

Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. X4 Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Abingworth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abingworth LLP owned approximately 0.97% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 9,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,674. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at $980,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.