250,000 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

