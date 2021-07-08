2,539,358 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,539,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,690,000. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 2.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 2.86% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,111. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.