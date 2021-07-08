255,734 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 255,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,313,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.21% of Kadant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAI opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

