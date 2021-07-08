$3.03 EPS Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings per share of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the lowest is $2.64. Facebook reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $350.49 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $993.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.97.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Facebook by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

