31,000 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $223.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,224. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

