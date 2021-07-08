$319.83 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $319.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million.
HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.
In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HP opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
