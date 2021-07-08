$321.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce $321.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Hexcel posted sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE HXL opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hexcel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

