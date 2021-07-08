351,300 Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 351,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 5.23% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHAC stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

