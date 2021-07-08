$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

