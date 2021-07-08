$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBLT. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

