370,564 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Acquired by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000. Eventbrite comprises 1.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Eventbrite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EB stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

