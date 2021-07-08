37,340 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

ADS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $103.56. 18,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

