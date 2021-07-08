3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $34.05

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.05, but opened at $32.11. 3D Systems shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 9,266 shares traded.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

