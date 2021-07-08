3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 510,307 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a current ratio of 45.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

