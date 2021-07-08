40,100 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

