$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $407.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.83 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Vectrus stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.