$432.41 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post $432.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the highest is $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,571.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock worth $1,837,475 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

