44,876 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after buying an additional 725,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

