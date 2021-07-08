4,503,991 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Acquired by Novo Holdings A S

Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,503,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,226,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics makes up 6.1% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned approximately 12.40% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

