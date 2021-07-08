$454.65 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report sales of $454.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.13 million to $459.91 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

RDFN opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,544.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $589,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,533 shares of company stock worth $12,287,217. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Redfin by 65.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Redfin by 45.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Redfin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

