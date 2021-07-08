$469.28 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $469.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $464.50 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $393.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after buying an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

