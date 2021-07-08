477,043 Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Liberty Oilfield Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

LBRT stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

