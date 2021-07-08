499,961 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.