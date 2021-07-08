$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $61.42 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

