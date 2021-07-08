$50.02 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce $50.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the highest is $54.26 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million.

Several research analysts have commented on DHT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $21,966,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

