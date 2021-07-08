500,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.89% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth $24,900,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $16,966,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $9,990,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $9,990,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 92,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

