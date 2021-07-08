500,000 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,254. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.