5,458,787 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,458,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,296,000. eBay accounts for about 3.9% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.80% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $68.81. 221,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

