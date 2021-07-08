5,459,384 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Bought by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,459,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,925,000. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 4.80% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LOTZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 60,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,531. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

