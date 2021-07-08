55,217 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,677 shares of company stock valued at $57,142,003 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.92. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.