560,200 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 6.22% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNL. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $478,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $3,386,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $5,330,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

KRNL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.