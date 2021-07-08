576,767 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Bought by Tower House Partners LLP

Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,000. Berkeley Lights makes up about 14.1% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tower House Partners LLP owned approximately 0.86% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,044.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of BLI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,942. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.