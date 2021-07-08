57,800 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

