5AM Venture Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

5AM Venture Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,497 shares during the period. Aprea Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 20,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

