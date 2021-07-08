60,900 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

