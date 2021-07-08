613,195 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 613,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAAU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

