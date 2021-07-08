616,551 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 616,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,840,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.01% of Seer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $16,842,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Seer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

