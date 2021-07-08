63,578 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.